Lindsay Lohan is 'back' with promise of new single amid pandemic
American actress Lindsay Lohan, whose career has been in a downfall for decades due to series of legal disputes and substance abuse, announced she is making a comeback with a new single during the global pandemic.
During the 70th Cannes Film Festival Lindsay Lohan poses for the cameras. May 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
April 1, 2020

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday, announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.

"I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

Lohan also posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform. She offered no title, release date, or other details.

Her surprise announcement quickly became a top trending item on Twitter but caused mixed reactions.

"Sorry sis, we are in the middle of a global pandemic," tweeted user CaliRae, referring to the coronavirus that has upended life around the world and killed more than 40,000 people.

Other Twitter users wondered if Lohan was pulling an April Fool's Day stunt.

Lohan, once one of Hollywood's most sought after young actresses, went to rehab six times between 2007 and 2013, and was in and out of jail and court repeatedly for offences ranging from theft to drunken driving and drug possession. She later moved to London, Dubai and Greece.

While best known as an actress, Lohan last released a single, the dancy "Bossy," in 2008.

In 2019, she starred in the MTV reality show "Lohan Beach Club" about her efforts to launch a nightclub and restaurant business in Greece. She also appeared in a 2018 British television comedy crime series "Sick Note."

SOURCE:Reuters
