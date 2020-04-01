Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday, announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.

"I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

Lohan also posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform. She offered no title, release date, or other details.

Her surprise announcement quickly became a top trending item on Twitter but caused mixed reactions.