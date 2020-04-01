As the death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic passes 40,000 with close to a million cases worldwide, people from all walks of life are creating a spirit of solidarity through acts of kindness.

The first such examples occured in Italy, the country hardest hit by the virus so far, with homebound residents coming out onto their balconies to sing during the lockdown.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other high profile politicians have announced that they will donate their salaries to help those most in need.

"I am launching the campaign personally by donating seven months of my salary," the Turkish leader said in a statement.

Celebrities across the world have also turned up to support the effort to combat the deadly virus.

Lady Gaga is one of them. The singer’s beauty brand HAUS has announced that it will donate a portion of its revenues to virus relief efforts in the US.

"In the midst of Covid-19, it can be easy to feel powerless. We've been thinking a lot about our community and responsibilities in this time of uncertainty. Social distancing is one of the most important things we can do to control the spread of this virus and we encourage our community from across the world to participate if you can,” the brand said in a statement.

"As another way to take action, HAUS will be giving back to our Los Angeles & New York City communities by donating 20% of our profits from last week's sales on Hauslabs.com to local food banks (@lafoodbank & @foodbank4nyc) in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools and other places that offer this critical resource," the statement added.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, who is regarded as one of the best players in history, has also offered his help.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” Federer wrote on his Instagram account.

“Mirka [Federer’s wife] and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis!” the tennis star said.

Other celebrities participating in efforts to help include; Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwyneth Paltrow, James McAvoy, Justin Bieber, Donatella Versace, Kristen Bell and Jose Mourinho.

But it’s not just the entertainment and sporting elite helping, ordinary citizens are doing what they can to help the fight.