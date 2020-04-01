POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima, next stop uncertain
The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay was to have started last week from Fukushima. It has remained in the prefecture with Wednesday's "handover ceremony" merely symbolic.
Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima, next stop uncertain
A woman poses for a photo with the Olympic Flame during a ceremony in Fukushima City, Japan, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 1, 2020

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official “handover ceremony”on Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima.

The public will have limited access to view the flame, and organisers hope to limit the crowd size because of restrictions in place for the coronavirus.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay was to have started last week from Fukushima. The flame has remained in the prefecture with Wednesday's event merely ceremonial.

RECOMMENDED

The Fukushima prefecture is the region of Japan that was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

Olympic officials have postponed the Tokyo Games until next year with the opening now set for July 23, 2021.

Officials have not said where the flame will go at the end of the month.

The flame was to help put a focus on the region's struggle to recover from the events nine years ago. However, the emphasis of the Olympics next year is likely to shift to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'