As the coronavirus outbreak approached its peak in China's Wuhan city, people across Asia scrambled to get their hands on surgical and non-surgical masks to protect themselves from the infection, causing shortages and disrupting the linear supply chain.

Countries such as South Korea and China actively encouraged people to wear masks as their cases grew.

Europeans, Middle Easterns, and Americans followed suit.

The buying and hoarding of masks continues despite the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending it primarily as a measure for health care workers, caregivers and people with Covid-19 symptoms.

So why are many people racing to buy a face mask, is it effective, and who exactly should wear it?

"The simple answer is no one knows fully well," Dr Masood Aga, a consultant and speciality lead in occupational medicine at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, told TRT World.

"This is partly due to the fact that some masks are not very effective in preventing catching of infection such as surgical masks, and some are effective only when they ... fit an individual [called FFP3 masks in the UK]."

Dr Aga said wearing a mask but wearing it wrong may give people a false sense of safety and increase their risk.

"Just having a mask helps people feel a bit psychologically reassured even though the risk is not decreased."

Congested societies

Part of a government's attempt to flatten the curve, Dr Arisina Ma, president of Hong Kong’s Public Doctors Association, told TRT World, should be "providing surgical masks and promoting universal masking amongst their citizens."

Hong Kong, which has some of the world's most dense urban environments, took a slew of measures to ensure the epidemic did not carry over from China in similar proportions.

"In a place like Hong Kong, the highest populated place in the world — and most Hong Kongers take public transportation — I advocate universal masking," Ma said.

"The people in Hong Kong took the infection seriously, we put on masks and cut down most social activity."

Wearing a mask as a way to prevent transmission is becoming commonplace in South Asia, where countries such as India and Pakistan are well on their way towards Covid-19 epidemics. But in disputed Kashmir — under a stringent lockdown since August 5 — the mask frenzy has hit hard and shortages have been reported.

"In Kashmir, we use three guidelines, each from WHO, the British Medical Journal, and Indian Council of Medical Research, and so far, all have urged healthy people to avoid wearing masks," Dr Khan Khawar Achakzai, a top internal medicine specialist at a government hospital in the region's main Srinagar city, told TRT World.

"But on the ground, things are different."

Dr Achakzai, who was quarantined recently after having come in touch with a Covid-19 patient who died later, said many doctors are advising people to wear masks.

"Because in a setting like South Asia," home to one-fourth of humanity, "wearing masks by the general public can help 'flatten the curve'."

Flattening the curve refers to community isolation and social distancing to keep the daily number of cases at a manageable level for governments and medical professionals.