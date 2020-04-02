Thursday, April 2, 2020

Florida to allow two cruise ships to dock after impasse

Florida officials on Thursday said they were prepared to allow two Holland America cruise ships with coronavirus patients aboard dock at a port near Fort Lauderdale, resolving a days-long impasse that drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

The tentative agreement would allow the cruise line’s Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock at the Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale after 27 days at sea, NBC reported. Four passengers aboard the Zaandam have died, two of them after becoming infected by the coronavirus.

Global Covid-19 cases now one million

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide have now crossed the one million mark, according to a tracker.

The outbreak continues to hit the US, Italy, and Spain especially hard. Almost every country in the world now has confirmed cases.

Italy reports 760 new deaths from coronavirus

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 760 to 13,915, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday, slightly higher than the daily rise of 727 registered a day earlier.

The number of new cases was steady, growing by 4,668 from a previous 4,782, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on February 21 to 115,242.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for around 28 percent of all global fatalities from the virus.

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.

A total of 415 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the announced data, which said 1,101 patients were being treated at intensive care units.

Also, more than 18,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 125,556.

Also, 124 Turkish nationals died overseas due to Covid-19.

Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 50,000

Coronavirus-related deaths pushed past the 50,000 mark on Thursday as the spread of the pandemic surges.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

According to a running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University, the total number of deaths stands at 50,230 and confirmed cases are leaning on the 1 million mark with 981,200.

However, the number of recoveries were quadruple the death toll with more than 204,600.

Italy, Spain, China and France continue to be the most affected countries, while the highest number of cases are in the US with more that 226,300, cases. The US has confirmed close to 5,320 deaths.

UK registers 569 more coronavirus deaths

With 569 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in the UK jumped to 2,921, the health authorities announced on Thursday.

"As of 9 am 2 April, a total of 163,194 people have been tested of which 33,718 tested positive," said the British Department of Health.

"As of 5 pm on 1 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died."

The news came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have to extend his stay in self-isolation, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

His self-isolation was due to end on Friday, but he still has a high temperature according to local media.

Meanwhile, UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country is aiming to test 100,000 people per day for the virus by the end of the month.

Iran Parliament speaker tests positive

Iran's Parliament speaker tested positive for Covid-19, state TV reported on Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the hard hit country.

Ali Larijani "was tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the report said.

Larijani, 62, is close to the Iranian leadership and president and was re-elected in 2016 for a second term as parliament speaker. He is one of the most senior officials to be infected so far.

Earlier Iran had reported 124 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising its total to 3,160 with more than 50,000 people infected.

More than 500,000 confirmed cases in Europe

More than 500,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally published by AFP from official sources at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

The continent has recorded 508,271 cases and 34,571 Covid-19 deaths, compared with global figures of 940,815 and 47,836 respectively.

The worst-hit countries are Italy, with 13,155 fatalities, and Spain, with 10,003. Both have more than 100,000 confirmed infections.

However, the true number of cases and deaths is likely far higher, as many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Istanbul Greek Patriarchate donates funds

The Istanbul Greek Patriarchate, the religious centre of the orthodoxy, has donated nearly $45,000 or (300,000 Turkish liras) to the National Solidarity Campaign initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was made on behalf of the Patriarchate and the Greek Community living in Turkey.

"We reiterate our recommendations for keeping everyone at home for the sake of protecting the whole community and not going out unnecessarily," it said in a statement, adding they have no doubt that the national campaign against Covid-19 would achieve its goal.

The Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul also made a donation to the fund, worth $15,000.

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said.

The country's total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003, while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Philippines reports 11 new deaths

The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday recorded 11 new deaths and 322 additional cases from the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest figures bring the total death toll to 107 and infections to 2,633, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a regular news conference, reiterating that people should stay home while the country's main island of Luzon is under a month-long strict quarantine.

Belgium's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

The number of deaths attributed to the epidemic in Belgium increased sharply and passed the 1,000 mark, health officials said.

The official toll in the country of 11.4 million has doubled in the space of three days, in part because figures have been updated with a backlog of fatalities from retirement homes.

There have now been 1,001 deaths and 15,348 officially recorded cases since the start of the outbreak, officials told a daily news conference.

Thailand to announce nationwide curfew