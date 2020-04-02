POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'Spider Man' cheers kids in England amid virus lockdown
Martial arts teacher, Jason Baird, took to dressing up as the Marvel superhero for his daily jog, replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.
'Spider Man' cheers kids in England amid virus lockdown
Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Stockport, Britain, April 1, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 2, 2020

The northern English town of Stockport has a new hero in the battle to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus lockdown: Spider-Man!

Jason Baird, a local 34-year-old martial arts teacher, has taken to dressing up as the Marvel superhero for his daily jog, replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.

Swapping the towering skyline of New York for suburban Stockport, a town known for its hat-making heritage, Baird stopped by a primary school on Wednesday and adopted Spider-Man's iconic crouching pose for waving children.

RECOMMENDED

"It's just Co-op, and then I'll be back," Baird said of his route, referring to the local grocery store.

Following his visit to the school, Baird posed for a selfie with a policeman - contrasting with his opposite number in New York who sometimes had a strained relationship with the authorities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties