Friday, April 3 2020

Panama registers 1,673 coronavirus cases, 41 deaths

Panama's health ministry said on Friday that it had registered 1,673 coronavirus cases in the Central American country, an increase of 198 cases from the previous day, and a total of 41 deaths.

Trump advises voluntary mask use

The US government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that he himself would not use one.

In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the new recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures considered key to slowing the outbreak, which has now claimed more lives in New York state than the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Falkland Islands reports first case of the coronavirus

Falkland Islands has confirmed the island territory's first case of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The patient has been hospitaliSed since March 31 and developed a range of COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the virus, and is now in a stable condition and being cared for with necessary isolation procedures, the statement said.

France reports record 588 more deaths in hospital - official

France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital, its biggest toll over the last 24 hours since the epidemic began.

The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of Covid-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

There is no daily toll for those who died of Covid-19 in old people's homes in France.

But Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from Covid-19 in the epidemic. This brings the total French toll to at least 6,507.

Turkey issues confinement order for under-20s

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued a mandatory confinement order for everyone aged under 20 starting from midnight, as part of tougher measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Turkey.

In a television address, Erdogan also announced that vehicles would no longer be able to leave or enter 31 towns and cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, for 15 days.

People aged over 65 or those with chronic medical conditions are already subject to mandatory confinement in Turkey.

"Throughout the country, people aged under 20, that is to say born after January 1, 2000, will not be allowed to go out on the street" from midnight on Friday, Erdogan said.

Also, from Saturday, all those going out to shops or markets will be obliged to wear a face mask, the Turkish leader added, calling on the population to maintain a distance of "three paces" from each other when outside.

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 69 to 425 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,786 to 20,921, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca said 16,160 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 141,716 since the outbreak began.

Russia to halt all flights at midnight on Friday

Russia on Friday said it was temporarily suspending all flights in and out of the country from midnight, including those for repatriating citizens, to limit the possibility of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The country's coronavirus operational centre said the suspension applied to all charter flights bringing Russians home and taking foreign citizens away, and that those wishing to fly will have to fill out a special form, which will be available from Saturday.

The government said it had allocated $6.5 million (500 million roubles) to the foreign ministry to pay for the temporary stay of those citizens stranded abroad.

Italy reports 766 new deaths

The death toll from an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 766 to 14,681, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, marginally higher than the daily tally of 760 fatalities registered a day earlier.

The number of new cases was slightly lower, growing by 4,585 from a previous 4,668, bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on February 21 to 119,827.

Friday was the fifth consecutive day in which the number of new cases remained within a range of 4,050-4,782, confirming government hopes that the epidemic has hit a plateau, ahead of an expected decline in the near future.

WHO urges broader use of masks

The World Health Organization on Friday said it still believed the use of respirator masks should be focused mainly on medical workers, but opened the door to greater use of homemade masks or other mouth coverings as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior WHO official told reporters there was some possibility of airborne transmission of the virus that has now infected over 1 million people worldwide, but the main driver was still believed to be symptomatic people who were coughing and sneezing and contaminating surfaces or other people.

"We must preserve medical surgical respirator masks for our frontline workers, but the idea of using respiratory coverings or mouth coverings to prevent coughing or sneezing... that in itself is not a bad idea," said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert.

He said that would not negate the need for hand washing and social distancing.

IMF, WHO urge leaders to focus on health spending

The IMF and the World Health Organization on Friday urged leaders of developing countries to prioritise paying medical staff, buying protective gear and other health expenditures in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint column in the UK's Telegraph newspaper, the heads of the two institutions said getting the new coronavirus under control was a prerequisite to reviving the global economy, and it was critical to strike the right balance in spending emergency aid.

"Our joint appeal to policymakers, especially in emerging market and developing economies, is to recognise that protecting public health and putting people back to work go hand-in-hand," wrote International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"As financing to support severely constrained public budgets reaches the countries in need, our joint plea is to place health expenditures at the top of the priority list," they said.

Canada coronavirus cases rise to almost 12,000

Canada has recorded almost 12,000 cases of the new coronavirus and the death toll jumped by almost 20 percent from Thursday, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Friday.

The agency said on its Web site that cases gained by about 16% to 11,747 from 10,132 a day ago, and deaths climbed to 152 from 127 on Thursday.

New York statewide coronavirus cases soar

New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the United States in the September 11, 2001, attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

New York statewide coronavirus cases increased to 102,863 from 92,381 a day earlier, said Governor Cuomo.

New York City has mere days to prepare for the worst of the novel coronavirus onslaught, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose city has suffered more than a quarter of US deaths in the outbreak. He pleaded for federal government help to end a shortage of medical staff and ventilators.

"I think somehow in Washington, there's an assumption (that) there's weeks to prepare," de Blasio said on MSNBC. "There's not weeks anymore. It is days now."

The 24-hour death toll was 562, raising the New York state total to 2,935 fatalities, Cuomo said. He called it the "highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started."

Bulgaria extends state of emergency

Bulgaria's parliament approved the extension of a state of emergency by a month on Friday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 485.

The Black Sea state's parliament voted unanimously on March 13 to declare a state of emergency until April 13.

As of Friday, Bulgaria has confirmed 14 deaths from the illness.

'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen.

"The Covid-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 3,605

The United Kingdom death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day.

As of 0500 GMT on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 were positive.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director of National Health Service England, said at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that a high death rate would continue to be seen for "a few weeks yet."

Powis also said there was some early academic evidence that the transmission rate in the community may have fallen below 1.

Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 1,487.

It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily report from The National Institute for Health.

Russia sends medical aid to Serbia

Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Friday.

The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had appealed to President Vladimir Putin for humanitarian aid for his country, which has documented 1,476 cases of the virus and 39 deaths.

Turkey evacuating citizens from Algeria

Turkey started on Friday evacuating almost 1,200 citizens from Algeria amid coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish citizens will be brought back to home via Turkish Airlines and Air Algeria through Sunday.

As a part of the evacuation process, three airplanes belonging to the Algerian airline carry 555 Turkish citizens to Samsun province, on the Black Sea coast of Turkey, and it will take Algerian citizens in Karabuk back home.