Taylor Swift is sending cash to some of her fans and Rihanna has donated $6 million to support people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie and record producer David Geffen said he is self-isolating in the Caribbean on his multi-million-dollar yacht, and Madonna posted a now-deleted video of herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals calling the virus "the great equaliser."

The coronavirus epidemic is bringing fans up close and personal with celebrities in an unprecedented way, but not everyone is liking what they see.

"Celebrities are also going through a difficult time and they are trying to contribute in whichever way they know how," said Los Angeles celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev. "What doesn't help is when many of them talk about how the virus is an equaliser."

Appearing on social media from their kitchens, bedrooms and sofas, A-list stars like Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow are showing themselves without make-up and perfect hair. Some are also giving the public a glimpse of the mansions, swimming pools and designer kitchens where they are hunkering down under stay-at-home rules aimed at containing the epidemic.

But complaints of boredom or attempts to empathise have landed with a thud in a world where millions have filed for unemployment or are risking their health working in hospitals and grocery stores.

Geffen was vilified on social media after posting a photo last week of his yacht with the caption "Sunset last night... isolated in the Grenadines." Singer-songwriter John Mayer on Tuesday responded with the satirical song "Drone Shot of My Yacht."

A televised Concert for America on Sunday, with musicians filming themselves singing from home, raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief.

Lady Gaga sported sweatpants. Country singer Tim McGraw sat on the diving board of a pool at his Nashville home.