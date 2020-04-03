As he watched the world trying to raise awareness about the new coronavirus and convince people to stay at home, Palestinian baker Eyad Abu Rezqa cooked up an idea.

The head of the Al Nada bakery in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza has created a 'corona cake' depicting a woman wearing a blue face mask, aiming to remind people of the importance of social distancing.

He first posted the design on social media and now dozens of people are ordering them each day in the impoverished Palestinian enclave, he said.

"Straight away it got great interest, customers starting saying 'I want that cake'," said Abu Rezqa.

"Every day our clients' demand for the mask cake is increasing."