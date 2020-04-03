POLITICS
Joshua's heavyweight title defence postponed by coronavirus
The boxing event was supposed to take place in late June, but organisers are now working on a new date.
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev pose with promoter Eddie Hearn during the press conference in Cardiff, Britain on September 11, 2017. / Reuters
April 3, 2020

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, promoters Matchroom Sport announced on Friday.

The British champion was due to put his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts up for grabs against Bulgarian challenger Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20.

But the global spread of Covid-19 has put paid to a bout on that date.

"Anthony Joshua's defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20 has been postponed," said a Matchroom statement.

"A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on."

"We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

SOURCE:AFP
