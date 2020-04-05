Sunday, April 5, 2020

UK PM in hospital for Covid-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing Street said Sunday the hospitalisation is a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26.

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

France's daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the virus.

The health ministry data showed that 357 people died from Covid-19 in hospitals, compared with 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

It said that 2,189 people had died in nursing homes since March 1, taking France's total death toll to 8,078.

"These data confirms that the epidemic is ongoing in the country, and continues to hit hard," the ministry said.

Italy reports 525 new coronavirus deaths

The death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 525 to 15,887, the lowest daily death toll in more than two weeks, while the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day running, the Civil Protection department said on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 128,948 from 124,632 reported on Saturday, a lower increase than the day before which added to signs the epidemic has reached a plateau nearly a month after the government imposed a countrywide lockdown on March 9.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 21,815 were declared recovered on Sunday, compared with 20,996 a day earlier.

There were 3,977 people in intensive care, a fall of 17 from 3,994 on Friday, when officials reported the first drop in intensive care numbers since the outbreak of the epidemic in northern Italy on February 21.

Turkey records 73 new deaths

Turkey confirmed on Sunday that 73 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 574.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 27,069 as 3,135 more people tested positive for the virus in a day, according to data Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

So far, a total of 1,042 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,381 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows.

Also, 20,065 tests were conducted on Sunday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 181,445.

New York state toll tops 4,000 with 594 new deaths

The coronavirus death toll in New York state rose to 4,159, the governor said on Sunday, up from 3,565 a day prior.

The spike by 594 deaths showed a slight decrease in the day-to-day number of lives lost compared to the previous day.

It was the first time the day-over-day toll had dropped –– on Saturday it hit a record of 630 deaths in 24 hours –– but Governor Andrew Cuomo told journalists it was too early to tell whether that was a "blip."

The state has now reported 122,031 positive cases of Covid-19, which has much of the United States under stay-at-home orders.

Over 321,000 people have tested positive and more than 9,100 have died in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20 percent

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada has jumped by just over 20 percent to 258 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.

By 11:05 eastern time (1505 GMT), the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had risen by almost 12 percent to 14,426.

The respective figures on Saturday were 214 deaths and 12,924 positive diagnoses.

Africa could lose 20 million jobs due to pandemic

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an African Union study.

"Nearly 20 million jobs, both in the formal and informal sectors, are threatened with destruction on the continent if the situation continues," the AU said.

African governments could lose up to 20 to 30 percent of their fiscal revenue, estimated at 500 billion in 2019, it found.

Exports and imports are meanwhile projected to drop at least 35% from 2019 levels, incurring a loss in the value of trade of around $270 billion.

This at a time when the fight against the virus' spread will lead to an increase in public spending of at least $130 billion.

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 4,934

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 to 4,934 at 1600 GMT on April 4, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, a total of 195,524 people had been tested of which 47,806 tested positive, the ministry said.

Ethiopia reports its first death of Covid-19 patient

Ethiopia has reported its first death of a Covid-19 patient, a 60-year old woman who was in treatment at a hospital in the capital since March 31, the Health Minister Lia Tadesse said on Sunday.

The Horn of Africa nation has a total of 43 confirmed cases of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus and has reported four recoveries.

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise by 115 to 1,766

The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 115 to 1,766, health authorities said on Sunday.

Confirmed infections increased by 1,224 to 17,851, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said.

Over 250,000 patients recover from coronavirus globally

More than 250,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus globally, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

China has the highest number of recovered people with 77,207.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people is 38,080 in Spain, 26,400 in Germany, 20,996 in Italy, 19,736 in Iran, 15,574 in France, 15,021 in the US, 6,463 in South Korea, 6,415 in Switzerland, 1,005 in Malaysia, 215 in the UK, and 786 in Turkey, the university data showed.

Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers

Singapore reported 120 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, by far its highest daily rise, and quarantined nearly 20,000 migrant workers in their dormitories.

Of Sunday's new cases, 116 were locally transmitted and many were linked to two dormitories that house migrant workers, who will now have to stay in their rooms for 14 days.

The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest daily rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of blue-collar foreign workers live within close quarters in various dormitories in the tiny Southeast Asian nation, an island city-state. They form a significant part of the labour force, working in sectors from construction to cleaning.

Spain sees third daily drop in deaths

Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 deaths, official figures showed.