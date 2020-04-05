US singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," Pink said in the post, alongside a picture of her with her son.