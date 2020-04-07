Australia's highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.

The High Court ordered Pell's convictions be quashed and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, ending the most high profile case of alleged historical sex abuse to rock the Roman Catholic Church.

The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the cardinal's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to his guilt. Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy court process, cannot be retried on the charges.

'No ill will'

"I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feels; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," Pell said in a statement shortly before he was driven away from the maximum security Barwon Prison near Melbourne.

The Vatican had no immediate comment on a verdict that comes in the middle of Holy Week, the period leading up to Easter which is the most important day in the Christian calendar.

Pope Francis, who appointed Pell to overhaul the Vatican's vast finances in 2014, said previously he would comment only after all avenues of appeal had been exhausted.

Pell, a polarising figure in Australia for his conservative views remained a cardinal but lost his treasurer role last year when he became the highest-ranked Catholic official worldwide to be jailed for child sex offences.

Pell was serving a six-year sentence on one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four charges of an indecent act with a child under 16, which the plaintiff said took place when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne.

The High Court overturned a lower appeal court's decision to uphold Pell's conviction on the basis it had failed to consider evidence at the trial which should have raised doubt that he was guilty.

'Innocent person'

The High Court cited precedent from an unrelated case that "there is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof."