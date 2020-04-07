CULTURE
'Harry Potter' author says fully recovered from likely coronavirus
J.k. Rowling was the latest celebrity to announce they had recovered from the disease caused by a new coronavirus that has taken the lives of more than 70,000 people worldwide.
Author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of "Finding the Way Home" at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in New York. / AP
April 7, 2020

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the UK.

"I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," she added.

Rowling, 54, whose "Harry Potter" book series and subsequent films have millions of fans worldwide, was the latest celebrity to announce they had recovered from the disease caused by a new coronavirus that has taken the lives of more than 70,000 people worldwide.

The growing list includes actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, US pop singer Pink and heir to the British throne Prince Charles.

Rowling last week announced that "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April, as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children.

SOURCE:Reuters
