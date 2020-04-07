CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Bond girl Honor Blackman dead at 94
Blackman died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, England. Her other roles included the goddess Hera in "Jason and the Argonauts" and television appearances in "Doctor Who", "Colombo" and "Coronation Street".
Bond girl Honor Blackman dead at 94
Actress and singer Honor Blackman at Angel Studios in London, England on May 15, 2008. / Getty Images
By Gizem Taşkın
April 7, 2020

Honor Blackman, one of the most memorable co-stars of the early James Bond films, has died at the age of 94, her family said.

The actress shot to fame in her late 30s after playing legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 movie "Goldfinger", starring alongside Sean Connery.

It was only the third installment in the storied spy franchise and received critical acclaim and box office success.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94," the family said in a statement Monday.

"She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Sussex surrounded by her family.

"As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent."

'Beauty and brains'

Her family added she possessed "an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic".

Blackman also became well-known in Britain for playing the character Cathy Gale in the popular 1960s TV spy series "The Avengers" alongside Patrick Macnee as the bowler-hatted John Steed.

She learned judo for her role as the leather-clad Gale and her martial arts skills helped land her the iconic role of Pussy Galore.

"Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger," Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

"She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Among her other screen roles, Blackman played the goddess Hera in 1963 film "Jason and the Argonauts" and appeared in "Bridget Jones's Diary".

On television, she had guest appearances on "Doctor Who", "Colombo" and "Coronation Street".

Her long and successful career also included theatre roles in productions such as The Sound Of Music, My Fair Lady and Cabaret.

"RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman," film director Edgar Wright tweeted.

British comedian and actor David Walliams was also among those to pay tribute.

"Farewell Honor Blackman," he said on Twitter. "She will live forever as Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger'."

Blackman was five years older than Connery whom she starred opposite in "Goldfinger" and is thought to be the oldest actress ever to play a Bond girl.

"Most of the Bond girls have been bimbos," the BBC reported her as once saying.

"I have never been a bimbo."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power