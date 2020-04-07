Honor Blackman, one of the most memorable co-stars of the early James Bond films, has died at the age of 94, her family said.

The actress shot to fame in her late 30s after playing legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore in the 1964 movie "Goldfinger", starring alongside Sean Connery.

It was only the third installment in the storied spy franchise and received critical acclaim and box office success.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94," the family said in a statement Monday.

"She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Sussex surrounded by her family.

"As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent."

'Beauty and brains'

Her family added she possessed "an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic".

Blackman also became well-known in Britain for playing the character Cathy Gale in the popular 1960s TV spy series "The Avengers" alongside Patrick Macnee as the bowler-hatted John Steed.

She learned judo for her role as the leather-clad Gale and her martial arts skills helped land her the iconic role of Pussy Galore.

"Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger," Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on Twitter.