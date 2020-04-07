Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1B for Covid-19 relief effort

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said Tuesday he was committing $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.

Dorsey said in a series of tweets he would transfer his equity in his digital payments group Square to his limited liability corporation Start Small, contributing around 28 percent of his overall wealth.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime," Dorsey said. "I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Eastern Libya confirms first coronavirus case

The authorities running eastern Libya on Tuesday confirmed a first case of the coronavirus despite efforts to close borders and impose a curfew to limit social interactions.

Libya has confirmed a total of 20 cases of the new coronavirus, with the others in the western areas controlled by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The United Nations and aid agencies have urged Libya's warring factions to stop fighting, but the conflict has increased in the past two weeks and projectiles hit a hospital in a GNA-held area of Tripoli on Monday.

France passes 10,000 coronavirus deaths

France’s national health director announced on Tuesday that France has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

Jerome Salomon addressed reporters in the daily Covid-19 briefing to emphasize that “we are in the epidemic’s ascendant stage... we have not yet reached the peak.”

He recorded a total death toll of 10,328 since the start of the epidemic — with 7,091 hospital deaths and 3,237 fatalities in old people’s homes.

There were 597 fatalities in hospitals since Monday.

Over 30,000 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19 nationwide, with 7,131 in intensive care.

He did offer one moment for hope, acknowledging that the virus rate “is slowing a little.”

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 725 in Turkey

Turkey confirmed on Tuesday that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 725.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 34,109 as 3,892 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference.

So far, a total of 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,474 patients are currently in intensive care, Koca said.

The recovery rate showed a significant rise, he added.

Also, 20,023 tests were conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total number of overall tests carried out so far to 222,868.

Italy’s number of new coronavirus cases continues to drop

Italy hasn’t seen such a low daily number since the early weeks of the outbreak.

Said Giovanni Rezza, director of the infectious disease division of the national health institute: “Finally it seems we are beginning to see a lessening of new cases” after a plateau phase. He expressed satisfaction that even Italy’s most stricken region, Lombardy, is also witnessing the same trend.

There were 604 new fatalities on Tuesday and the rise in infections fell to a new low of just 2.3 percent. Italy has 135,586 cases confirmed cases.

After some 600 additional deaths were registered on Tuesday, Italy has counted 16,523 deaths in the Covid-19 outbreak.

Canada making up to 30,000 ventilators

The death toll from the Covid-19 climbed to 345 on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 17,063 people from 15,822, according to the country's Public Health Agency data.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that the government has come to an agreement with several companies to produce up to 30,000 ventilators for the country.

Trudeau also said he expected 50,000 masks to arrive on Wednesday from American from the company 3M.

Previously, President Trump had used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to stop exporting such masks, also known as respirators. The move outraged many officials in Canada.

UK death toll surges

England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose 758 to 5,655, the health service said.

The health service said 29 of the 758 dead had no known underlying health condition and were aged between 23 and 99 years old.

A Cabinet meeting due on Tuesday has been postponed due to the latest developments, a statement from Downing Street said, adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remain in hospital for a second night as his fever and cough continued.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 777

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 777 to 19,580, health authorities said on Tuesday, as a slowing trend in the rate of increase continued.

Deaths increased by 234 to 2,101, the Netherlands' Institute for Health said in its daily update, though it underlined that the death figures it reports on Tuesdays include some patients who died over the weekend and were reported later.

Sweden reports over 100 coronavirus deaths

Sweden on Tuesday reported another 114 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 591 in a country that has adopted a softer approach to containing the outbreak than some of its European neighbours.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 7,693 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country of around 10 million people.

It reported 114 new deaths on Tuesday, an uptick from preceding daily tolls, but cautioned that some of the fatalities occurred in previous days.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the country has been averaging an average of "a little over 40" deaths a day.

Saudi expects virus cases to rise sharply

Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reported.

"Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing minister Tawfiq al Rabiah.

EU pledges $16B to fight virus worldwide

The EU is to put up 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) to help poor countries around the world fight the coronavirus epidemic, the bloc's chief announced on Tuesday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the impact of Covid-19 and also aid with long-term economic recovery.

South African union takes govt to court over Covid-19 gear shortage

South Africa's main health workers' union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff as the country braced for a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Under a strict 21-day lockdown imposed from March 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak, South Africa has 1,686 confirmed cases, the continent's highest number, and 12 deaths.

"The risk of employees being infected with the Covid-19 virus is real," Zola Saphetha, general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU), said in court papers.

A Health Ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last week that the government had held talks with NEHAWU and was working with both foreign and local manufacturers to ensure supplies.

F1 team Mercedes to deliver breathing devices to UK hospitals

Formula One team Mercedes will start delivering breathing devices to Britain's National Health Service this week to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, which help coronavirus patients with lung infections to breathe more easily, were produced in less than a week and have been cleared for use after patient trials across London.

The British government has ordered 10,000 of the devices which are being produced "at a rate of up to 1,000 a day" in the Mercedes AMG High-Performance Powertrains technology centre in Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

Spain sees slight uptick with 743 deaths

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in four days, with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.

That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the nation with the second-highest toll of fatalities in the world from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total cases rose to 140,510 from 135,032 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Iran confirms 133 new deaths

Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 3,872 with 133 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV.

The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections. Some 3,987 infected people are in a critical condition, he said.

Malaysia confirms 170 new cases, 1 death

Malaysian health authorities reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases.

The latest data includes one new death, raising total fatalities to 63.

Indonesia records biggest daily rise in infections

Indonesia confirmed 247 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 2,738, said a health ministry official.

Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported 12 more deaths, taking the total to 221. At least 204 people have recovered.

More than 14,300 coronavirus tests have been carried out.

Over 18,000 in quarantine in Turkey

At least 18,156 people are currently quarantined in Turkey as part of measures to stem the novel coronavirus, country's youth and sports minister said.