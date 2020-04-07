Parish priest by day, DJ by night: Guilherme Peixoto is not your typical cleric.

In fact, music is so important to him that last year, during a trip to the Vatican, he asked Pope Francis to bless his headphones.

So when the coronavirus hit his tiny northern Portuguese town, he knew exactly how to help the faithful ward off isolation blues.

Every Friday and Sunday night, 45-year-old Peixoto swaps his vestments for a T-shirt, turns up the volume and presses play on Facebook to livestream some of his favourite tunes.

"Right now it's so important to use social media to bring a bit of joy into people's lives," Peixoto told Reuters. "And people seem happy when they see a priest playing music online."

A lot of effort goes into Peixoto's livestream events. There are strobe and fairy lights, a turntable, mixers, a microphone and sparkling, colourful decorations.

"Thank you priest for the great music," said a viewer last Friday. "Thank you for lifting our spirits," another wrote online.

Peixoto also shares awareness videos to encourage people to stay indoors and healthy, and celebrates online masses, including funerals.