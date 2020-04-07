Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents' concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe radiation levels.

The radiation levels in the capital Kiev and the exclusion zone established around the plant in 1986, after an explosion there that caused the world's worst nuclear accident, "did not exceed natural background levels", the zone's authorities said.

The emergency service said it was still fighting the fires but the situation was "fully under control".

After the explosion in April 1986, people were evacuated and resettled from the 30 km exclusion zone around the nuclear plant, and the zone is still strictly controlled.