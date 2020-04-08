A powerful tropical cyclone battered the South Pacific island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, witnesses said, destroying buildings and causing injuries in Suva, the capital, pressuring a population already bracing for the coronavirus outbreak.

Cyclone Harold, its strength ranked in the highest category of five, passed over Fiji's south at about midday, levelling homes and snapping communications links in the archipelago, which has adopted curbs on movement to rein in the virus.

"We've seen reports of injuries," Vasiti Soko, the director of the National Disaster Management Office, said by telephone.

"As to the number, as well as the intensity, of the injuries, that's yet to be ascertained."

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but about 10 houses in Suva were reported destroyed, Soko added.

Flooded streets, wild winds and ruined buildings on the country's main island home to Suva featured in unverified video images and photographs circulated on social media.

Emergency officials were scrambling to establish contact with the southern island of Kapavu, after the storm severed communications with it, Soko added.