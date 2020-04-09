Lockdown measures in China must be lifted gradually in order to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections, scientists warned Thursday as thousands in the outbreak city of Wuhan were finally allowed to travel.

The strict social distancing measures, including a near 11-week travel ban, appear to have paid off, and life is slowly getting back to normal in the megacity, even as the virus devastates Europe and the United States.

The restrictions enabled Chinese authorities to get a handle on the virus, which during its peak infected thousands of people daily in Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated.

Scientists in Hong Kong said that regions outside Hubei would need to gradually lift social distancing measures or risk the epidemic surging back.

They analysed the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in four Chinese cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wenzhou, between mid-January and the end of February.

The team found that measures such as closing businesses and schools and severely restricting travel successfully reduced the virus' reproduction rate to under 1, that is, each infected person infected only one other on average.

This is a significant improvement on the transmissibility rate at the start of the outbreak, roughly 2-3, enough to spread the disease exponentially.

Models showed that lifting the measures prematurely would lead to new infections approaching levels seen at the peak of the first outbreak wave.

The researchers also found that Covid-19 cases were deadly in less than 1 percent of cases outside of Hubei.