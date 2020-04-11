Saturday, April 11, 2020

France's death toll reaches out to 13,851

France's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to nearly 14,000 on Saturday, but the number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, raising hopes that a nationwide lockdown is curbing the spread of the disease.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before, down nearly 2 percent, while the number of people in hospital virtually stabilised at 31,320, up by just 53 or 0.2 percent, ministry data showed.

The total death toll now stands at 13,851.

Bulgaria makes masks mandatory over Easter period

The Bulgarian government said on Saturday that everyone must wear masks in public until the end of the month to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as infections rise in the largely Orthodox country.

Under a government decree, masks will be mandatory from Sunday until April 26 as the country prepares for the Orthodox Easter celebrations, which are held a week later than in their Catholic and Protestant counterparts.

US deaths surpass Italy's toll

US deaths due to the coronavirus surpassed 19,600 on Saturday, the highest reported number in the world, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs the pandemic might be nearing a peak.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

New York City has recorded 783 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing total deaths in US state to 8,627.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

Italy records new 619 deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 619, up from 570 the day before, and the number of new cases climbed to 4,694 from a previous 3,951.

The daily death toll was the highest since April 6 and the rise in infections was the biggest since April 4.

After easing from peaks around the end of March, Italy's daily death and infection tallies have declined but are not falling steeply, as was hoped by Italians who have been in lockdown for a month.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 19,468, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Turkey reports 95 new deaths

Turkey reported 95 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,101.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 52,167 as 5,138 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

So far, a total of 2,965 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Koca said.

He also said 33,170 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 340,380.

Turkey is currently treating 1,626 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

UK coronavirus death toll grows by 917 to 9,875

The latest death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 917 to 9,875 people, health officials said.

The rise, which detailed the number of hospital deaths as of 1600 GMT on April 10, was lower than that reported on Friday.

The Department of Health also said 78,991 had tested positive for the virus as of 0800 GMT on Saturday. Britain is hoping the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths are reaching a peak, allowing it to consider when it could ease a lockdown.

Cases rise in Canada

Coronavirus cases have risen to 22,559, up from 21,243 with 600 deaths, up from 531 in Canada.

Canadians must be vigilant for at least a year, the time it may take for a coronavirus vaccine to become available, PM Justin Trudeau warned on Thursday, as his government projected the disease could kill 11,000-22,000 people there.

Singapore confirms 191 new infections, eighth death

Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its eighth death from the disease.

New York City public schools to remain closed till 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it is the right thing to do," he told a news conference.

De Blasio had ordered public schools shut beginning March 16 to curb the spread of the disease, with an initial goal of reopening by April 20. But the mayor said it soon became clear that date goal was unrealistic as the city emerged as a major US coronavirus hot spot.

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 510

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row after 510 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, marking the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Total fatalities from the virus rose to 16,353, from 15,843 on Friday, the ministry said, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022.

Iran's total number of infections reaches 70,029

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357, with 125 people having lost their lives in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

India decides to extend nationwide lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the Delhi state's chief minister said without saying how long the extension would be for.

Modi earlier in the day held a video conference call with several state ministers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Modi had "taken (a) correct decision to extend (the) lockdown", without sharing further details.