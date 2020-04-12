Sunday, April 12, 2020

Italy reports lowest death toll in three weeks

Italy on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe's worst-hit nation had peaked.

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy's death total now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

The number of people currently showing Covid-19 symptoms is still growing, officially rising to 102,253, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.

The number of people in non-critical hospital care is also down.

"The pressure on our hospitals continues to ease," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

UK death toll tops 10,000

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 10,612 across hospitals in the United Kingdom after a recorded daily rise of 737, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The figures were as of 1700 BST (1600 GMT) on April 11.

The two previous daily increase figures were both above 900.

On previous weekends since the outbreak began, figures have dipped, which can reflect longer delays in registering deaths.

France death toll reaches 14,393

The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,393 from 13,832 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Sunday.

Turkey reports 97 more fatalities

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,789 in the past 24 hours, and 97 people more have died, taking the death toll to 1,198, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,446, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 35,720, the minister said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 56,956, the ministry said.

South Africa records 145 new cases

South Africa on Sunday reported a further 145 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number in the country to 2,173, a statement from the Health ministry said.

The statement did not provide any update on the number of deaths, which rose to 25 on Saturday.

Spain sees 619 more deaths

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose for the first time in three days, with 619 new deaths reported, taking the country's official death to 16,972, the Health Ministry announced.

The latest death toll is higher than the 510 deaths reported a day earlier, but down from a peak of 950 more than a week ago.

Around 5,000 more people were also diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 166,019. Of those confirmed cases, 62,391 people have recovered.

While the rate of contagion has dropped significantly, Spain’s health professionals are still at a high risk of contracting the virus. As of Saturday, nearly 25,000 tested positive for Covid-19.

Dutch infections top 25,000, deaths rise to 2,737 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has topped 25,000, health authorities said, with the number of deaths rising by 94 to 2,737.

The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 1,188 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,587.

The rate of increase in infections and deaths has slowed for several days helped by social distancing measures.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 4,474

Iran's death toll from Covid-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East and more than half of its diagnosed patients have recovered after treatment.

Russia reports 2,186 new cases in one day

Russian authorities confirmed 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the new daily record, bringing the total infections to 15,770.

The death toll rose to 130 as 24 more people died from the Covid-19, disease caused by the coronavirus, over the last 24 hours, the emergency team said in a statement.

A total of 246 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Saturday, increasing the total numb er of recoveries to 1,291.

New Zealand reports 18 new cases and no deaths