POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Former Olympic champion Frodeno completes charity triathlon indoors
Race at Frodeno's home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer, and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill.
Former Olympic champion Frodeno completes charity triathlon indoors
Germany's Jan Frodeno celebrates on the finish line after winning the Ironman Triathlon in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2019. / AP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
April 12, 2020

Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a gruelling charity triathlon without leaving his own home.

Frodeno, who was 2008 Olympic gold medallist in triathlon at Beijing, completed the course in eight hours 33min and 39sec.

His race at his home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer, and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill.

"That was certainly different and great fun," said the German athlete.

"I'm really pleased we were able to make this happen, and to raise money for such good and important causes.

RECOMMENDED

"We've been subject to lockdown for almost four weeks now and there is strict monitoring of compliance with these rules, and rightly so.

"The situation here is really dire. That's why I've been training at home. However, when I see what the people here in the hospitals are doing for us, this small sacrifice is one I wholeheartedly make."

Frodeno said part of the $218,710 (200,000 euros) raised will go to the Laureus Sport for Good project in the Spanish city of Girona where he lives.

The rest will be given to local healthcare institutions involved in fighting the coronavirus.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move