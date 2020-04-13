CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Russian artists stage performance to support medics
The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.
Russian artists stage performance to support medics
In this photo taken in November 16, 2011, Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, foreground centre, as a Princess performs at a dress rehearsal of The Sleeping Beauty in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 13, 2020

Russian artists took the stage of the empty Bolshoi theatre to support healthcare workers tackling the new coronavirus across the country.

The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.

Russia has so far reported 15,770 infections of the new virus, with 130 deaths.

RECOMMENDED

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian