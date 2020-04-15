US movie theatre operators, who were forced to shut their doors in March to help slow the coronavirus spread, are aiming to welcome back crowds across the country by late July for a belated kickoff to the summer movie season.

Ahead of that, operators are considering a transition period when they open some locations in parts of the United States where the novel coronavirus outbreak is receding fastest. That could start as early as mid-June, said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, though he called any timeline "very tentative."

The timing will depend on guidance from health authorities, he said.

Among the challenges theatres face are making sure filmgoers feel comfortable gathering in groups and having a variety of appealing movies. Hollywood studios are unlikely to release big-budget films when they cannot mount a nationwide release.

Expected blockbusters such as Walt Disney Co's "Mulan" and "Wonder Woman 1984" from AT&T Inc's Warner Bros are currently scheduled for late July and August.

"There are two schools of thought," Corcoran said. "People will be very tense and careful and nervous, or people will just be desperate to get out of the house. It's going to probably be a mixture."

During their first weeks back in business, theatres likely will show classic movies or films that were playing in March, when theatres went dark, Corcoran said.

That could mean reviving a beloved musical such as "Grease" or running a marathon of "Back to the Future" or "Harry Potter" movies, said Brock Bagby, executive vice president of Missouri-based B&B Theatres, which operates 400 screens in seven states.

Executives are brainstorming ways to draw audiences, such as staging a costume contest around a "Harry Potter" film or serving butterbeer, Potter's favorite beverage, Bagby said. Not on the agenda are "sad or very heavy dramas," he said.

"We want the movies we bring back to bring joy to people," Bagby said.