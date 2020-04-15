UEFA banned Copenhagen forward Michael Santos from three games on Wednesday for his clash with police and security staff during a goal celebration at Celtic.

A disciplinary charge against Santos of “assaulting another person present at the match” was found proven, UEFA said in a statement.

The Uruguayan forward was also charged by police in Scotland after the incident in the Europa League on February 27.

Santos was celebrating Copenhagen’s second goal in a 3-1 win in the round of 32, second leg when scorer Pep Biel ran past police and security stewards toward the team’s fans.

The clash happened as Santos, who had earlier scored, was the first teammate to reach Biel.