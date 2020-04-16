Thursday, April 16

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Thursday, Mandetta said on Twitter, after the two had clashed for weeks about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oncologist Nelson Teich will be appointed to replace Mandetta, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Slovenia to ease some restrictions

Slovenia will from Monday ease restrictions that have been imposed since the middle of March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said late.

Slovenia, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has so far confirmed 1,268 coronavirus cases and 61 people have died. Wednesday was the first day since March 29 with no coronavirus-related deaths reported.

Slovenia had closed all shops, apart from food and drug stores. A government statement said that most shops, including those selling furniture, cars, bicycles and construction material as well as car service centres will be opened from April 20.

Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home

US police found 17 bodies piled up in a nursing home morgue in New Jersey, media reported.

Officers in the small locality of Andover, around 52 miles (80 kilometres) west of New York City, discovered the bodies following an anonymous tip-off, according to The New York Times.

The discovery came on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Unit – one of the largest care homes in New Jersey, a state badly hit by the virus.

The cause of death of the 17 has not been confirmed but 68 people have recently died at the facility, and 26 of those tested positive for Covid-19, the Times reported.

Coronavirus claims another 753 lives in France

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another 753 lives in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920, top French health official Jerome Salomon said.

But the number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care fell by 209, the health ministry's number two official said.

"The spread of the virus is stabilising at a high level," he added.

Among the dead were 11,060 who died in hospital and 6,860 in care homes or other establishments, he said.

The number of people remaining in critical care was 6,248 which, though down slightly, outstrips the 5,000 specialist reanimation beds in French hospitals, meaning there are "still tensions" on hospital services, said Salomon.

UK govt extends lockdown for three weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, as hundreds across the country continue to die daily from the outbreak.

"The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks," said Raab – who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.

New York extends shutdown order to May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's shutdown order on Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but adding that "we have to continue what we are doing."

"I would like to see that infection rate get down even more," Cuomo said at his daily briefing, reporting that 606 more people had died in the US Covid-19 epicentre, the lowest daily toll in 10 days.

Italy's death toll rises by 525, new cases push higher

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.

The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while the tally of new infections was the highest since Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 22,170, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 168,941, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Turkey sees 125 more deaths, toll rises to 1,643

Turkey confirmed 125 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,643.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 74,193 as 4,801 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 7,089 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the statement added.

It also said that 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.

Turkey is currently treating 1,854 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Egypt will halt all public transportation and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Egyptians mark the start of spring with Sham el Nessim celebrations on Monday — a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter.

Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers.

US coronavirus death toll tops 31,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says more than 31,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

Covid-19 claims lives of 320 Turkish expatriates

The novel coronavirus pandemic has so far killed 320 Turkish citizens living abroad, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

A total of 99 Turkish citizens in France, 71 in Germany, 54 in the Netherlands, 32 in the UK, 29 in Belgium, 13 in the US, and 12 in Sweden died from the virus, while in Austria and Switzerland each, four Turkish expatriates lost their lives, the sources added.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Lebanon, one Turkish citizen, in each country, succumbed to the disease.

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 861 to 13,729

The number of people in Britain who have died in the hospital from the Covid-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures.

After several days of decreasing numbers, it represents a spike of 100 on the previous day's rate of increase.

The latest figures also showed the number of people in Britain to have tested positive for Covid-19 passed 100,000.

Swiss coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as curbs eased

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,017 people, the country's public health agency said, rising from 973 on Wednesday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 26,732 from 26,336, it said.

The government said measures to curb spread of the pandemic were working and announced its timetable for easing restrictions from April 27.

Eswatini records first coronavirus death

The Kingdom of Eswatini has recorded its first death from Covid-19, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said.

Nkosi added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, which borders South Africa and was formerly known as Swaziland, had risen to 17.

Netherlands coronavirus cases rise to 29,214

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,061 to 29,214, health authorities said, with 181 new deaths.

The total death toll in the country is 3,315, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Spain's virus deaths reach 19,130

The total number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 551 people died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Iran's death toll rises to 4,869

Iran's new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.