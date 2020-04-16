Andrea Bocelli's solo Easter concert in a deserted Milan cathedral has scored a record as the most watched classical music concert on YouTube.

The 25-minute livestreamed "Music for Hope" concert by the Italian tenor reached more than 2.8 million concurrent peak viewers in the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history, YouTube said on Wednesday.

The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours, and as of Wednesday morning it had topped 35 million views.