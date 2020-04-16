As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and lockdowns are enforced, countries across the world are struggling to ensure those most vulnerable have their needs met.

Help is coming from strange places for some with criminal underworld groups stepping in to enforce curfews and provide food and sanitary products to residents in places where they are active.

In some towns in Mexico, cartels have stepped in to distribute help to those most in need, as the local government struggles.

The aid is notable given the history of atrocities against civilians associated with many cartels with more than 200,000 people killed in the country’s 13-year-old drug war.

Examples of human rights violations include regular beheadings of civilians and rivals, and widespread rape.

Recent images put up on social media show members of the Gulf Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel distributing aid to the poor, who have been hit hard as they are told to stay home due to the crisis.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most feared groups in Mexico, distributed aid to eight municipalities in the state of San Luis Potosí.

Labeling on the aid boxes read: “From your friends, Covid-19 contingency support.”

The head of the gang is Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, who is at the top of the most wanted list of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The agency is offering a $10m reward for his arrest.

On April 5, El Blog del Narco reported that the Gulf Cartel, which is active in the northeastern and western states of Mexico, also reportedly delivered aid to 200 poor families in these regions.

The Gulf Cartel is the oldest criminal organisation in Mexico and began by smuggling alcohol to the US during the 1930s.