A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next year's Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organisers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive housing complex going up alongside Tokyo Bay.

The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes. It is largely complete and empty with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021.

“We don’t know how long this downturn will last, and so we have to change how we think," said Ren Ohnishi, chairperson of the Moyai Support Center for Independent Living.

“That includes how we work, how we deal with housing, how we give aid to those who need it.”

Tokyo Olympics organisers declined comment, and the Tokyo metropolitan government also had no immediate comment on the petition. Organisers said it's unclear when the petition will be submitted.

The petition reads in part: “If the outbreak continues for some time, many people may fall into poverty or lose their homes."

The homeless in Tokyo living on the streets total about 1,000 people. Another 4,000 are estimated to be staying at so-called “net cafes,” — numbering about 500 — that offer net access and cubicles to spend the night, according to a Tokyo city government study.

Many net cafes were shut after the government asked businesses where the coronavirus might spread to voluntarily close.

The city government as prepared about 500 rooms at hotels for those who are no longer able to stay at the net cafes, and more are being readied if needs grow, city official Kazuo Hatananaka said.