One of the rising stars of traditional Senegalese wrestling, Moussa Diop has been driven off the beaches of Dakar, where he usually trains, and behind closed doors by the country's coronavirus lockdown

Diop, a fighter who "packs a punch", is due to fight again in June and is working at keeping up his training in an unfamiliar environment.

Diop fights as "Serigne Ndiaye 2", in homage to his father, but is known to friends as "Coriace."

Every morning at seven he leaves the Medina, a poor neighbourhood in the centre of Dakar, to go to the "Body Max" gym which is opened especially for him by his trainer, Maguette Seydi, who has had to close his gym to the general public.

"Before, there were other wrestlers and other people who trained for fitness here. Now it's just me, my brother and the coach," Diop said.

Alone, the 24-year-old heavyweight works through his reps.

"A lot has changed," said coach Seydi. "We train in private, which I've never done before."

"With coronavirus, I have to protect Serigne Ndiaye 2 and myself. We've increased our hygiene and we're working carefully," the coach said.

Traditional Senegalese wrestlers compete bare-handed and shirtless, in loincloths, in full stadiums. Their fights are broadcast live.

The 4,000 or so registered competitors are "forced to follow the same rules as the general population: safe distance, no groups, no physical contact," says the wrestling federation vice-president Thierno Ka.