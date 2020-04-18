The Rolling Stones will perform during a star-studded special event also featuring Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, set to broadcast globally Saturday in support of health care workers combatting coronavirus.

The event put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizenin collaboration with the World Health Organization and superstar Lady Gaga intends to "provide a moment of global unity in the fight to end Covid-19," said its CEO Hugh Evans.

A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.

A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson, and renowned soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

A Global Citizen publicist confirmed that all four Stones – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – would perform during the event.

"We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast – from our homes in isolation," the group said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 145,600 people worldwide and crippled the global economy has dealt a serious blow to the entertainment industry, halting concerts and festivals including The Stones tour.

The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.

'In this together'

Chris Martin of Coldplay kicked off Global Citizen's "Together, At Home" series last month, playing an Instagram live show.

In recent weeks Lady Gaga teamed up with the organization to help campaign for funds to fight Covid-19, and collaborated to curate the special, which will be hosted by American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

"I want to highlight this global, kind community that's coming together right now," Gaga told Fallon. "It's this valiant effort that we're all witnessing, this triumph that is the medical community."