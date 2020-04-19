POLITICS
'Avoid gatherings,' pray at home in Ramadan – Saudi religious body
Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars recommends Muslims to pray at home in the holy month of fasting if their countries require social distancing to curb Covid-19 infection.
General view of Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5, 2020. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 19, 2020

Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

"Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins later this week.

During the month, believers usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer, known as Taraweeh, in large gatherings at mosques.

The kingdom's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al Sheikh on Friday expressed the same sentiment, saying that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Ramadan-related measures

Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total has reached 24,374 with 156 deaths.

The Saudi government in mid-March stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina said it was banning events that dispense evening meals in the mosque to those in need during Ramadan to break their daily fast.

SOURCE:Reuters
