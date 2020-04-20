There were no hugs and kisses with friends and family when Gerda Baranovskaya and Pavel Tyun married in a Moscow registry office, but dozens of guests plied the happy couple with congratulation messages and emojis on a wedding Instagram live feed.

"In the first place we wanted to cheer ourselves up, and so it happened that we cheered up all our friends and people around. This is a great result," said 24-year-old Baranovskaya, who works in marketing.

Moscow, like many places around the world, has introduced lockdown measures to prevent gatherings of people during the coronavirus epidemic, causing weddings and other celebrations to be cancelled.

But Baranovskaya and Tyun, 25, preferred not to delay tying the knot, even though guests could not attend.

Only the bride and groom are permitted to be present at wedding ceremonies at Moscow's civil registry offices while efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus are continuing.

Baranovskaya and Tyun said the upside of getting married the way they did, without guests to entertain and premises to decorate, meant that their total spending came to just barely $9, about half for the standard registry office certificate and the rest for taxi fares.