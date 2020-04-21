Tuesday, April 21

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 million

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on Tuesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global number of deaths reached 171,718, while the number of people who recovered stands at 659,732.

A total of 2,501,156 cases are recorded worldwide and the US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths, more than 788,100 and nearly 42,400, respectively.

Also, according to a Reuters tally, global coronavirus infections surpassed 2.5 million on Tuesday, with US cases surpassing 800,000.

RAF plane arrives in Istanbul to get medical aid

A Britain's Royal Air Force plane has arrived in Turkey's city of Istanbul for medical aid to be uploaded.

The plane will depart for the United Kingdom after the medical gear gets uploaded to the aircraft.

This is Turkey's second shipment of medical aid to UK as part of its effort to help countries fight the virus pandemic.

France deaths toll nears 21,000

France registered 531 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,796, the fourth-highest tally in the world, while the pace of increase of fatalities slowed again.

The number of people in hospital declined for a seventh day in a row while the total of patients in intensive care units fell for a 13th consecutive time, to 5,433 - the lowest level since March 30.

France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the pandemic remains "massive".

Turkey's deaths rise to 2,259

Turkey confirmed 119 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,259.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 95,591, as 4,611 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 14,918 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,488 discharged on Tuesday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 39,429 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 713,409.

Italy's daily death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on Monday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 was 24,648, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases was 183,957, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 107,709 from 108,237 on Monday, a second consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,471 people in intensive care on Tuesday against 2,573 on Monday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 51,600 were declared recovered against 48,877 a day earlier.

UK coronavirus deaths in hospitals rise by 828 to 17,337

A total of 17,337 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, an increase of 828 on the figure published 24 hours earlier, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 129,044.

The figure for deaths is as of 5 pm (1600 GMT) on April 20, while the figure for confirmed cases is as of 9 am (0800 GMT) on April 21.

Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Tuesday discussed over phone ways to combat the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin also agreed to continue close cooperation between Turkey and Russia, said Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq

Over 350 Turkish nationals who were evacuated from Iraq were placed under a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 366 expatriates in the capital Baghdad came into Turkey by bus via the Habur border gate in the southeastern Sirnak province.

After health checks, they were sent to the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman for a 14-day quarantine in dormitories in line with the country’s strict measures to stem the virus’ spread.

Pakistan to send chloroquine to allies

Pakistan announced it would send the anti-malaria drug chloroquine to help friendly nations deal with the Covid-19 crisis, official media said.

The decision was made in a Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

"The Cabinet also approved export of chloroquine to the USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UK, Italy, Qatar, and Kazakhstan as Pakistan has additional stock of the drug," Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters after the meeting.

Pakistan has 40 million chloroquine tablets in stock and raw materials to produce more.

"One million chloroquine tablets will be sent to Saudi Arabia and United States each, 500,000 to Turkey and Italy each, five million to the United Kingdom, 700,000 to Kazakhstan and 300,000 to Qatar," the Dawn newspaper quoted Awan as saying.

Coronavirus infections rise in Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar

Authorities in Kuwait, Morocco and Qatar announced additional coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Health Ministry spokesperson Abdullah al Sanad said two more fatalities took Kuwait's fatalities to 11. And with 85 new infections the country now has a total of 2,800 cases.

He said 45 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 412.

A statement from Morocco’s Health Ministry said one death was reported along with 140 new infections, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 144 and infections to 3,186.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry reported two deaths from the coronavirus and 518 new infections.

It said the death toll stands at nine, infections jumped to 6,533 and recovered cases are at 614.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said, with 165 new deaths.

Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM repeated that it only reports cases and deaths confirmed by testing, and actual numbers are larger.

Iran's death toll rises to 5,297

Iran's death toll from the Covid-19 respiratory disease reached 5,297 on Tuesday, as it claimed 88 lives in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official said.

The total number of infections reached 84,802, he said.

Turkey to sell medical equipment, ventilator parts to US

Turkey will sell medical equipment and medical parts to the US after President Erdogan issued an exemption for the export of the items following a phone call with President Trump on Sunday.

Hazmat suits and masks, as well as a crucial spare part for ventilators, are among the list of items, CNN Turk reported.

Turkey can manufacture domestically produced ventilators and the country has ample amount of parts and equipment.

Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 1,200

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,187, the country's public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 1,142 people on Monday.

The number of positive tests increased to 28,063 from 27,944 on Monday, an increase of 119, it said.

The infection rate has slowed of late from a peak of 1,300 new positive tests per day at the end of March.

Malaysia reports 57 cases and 3 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 57 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.

Malaysia's health ministry also reported 3 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities up to 92.

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 430 deaths

Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

So far, 21,282 people have succumbed to the pandemic in Spain.

Singapore to extend partial lockdown by four weeks until June 1

Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

The measures, which include the closures of most work places and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.

Indonesia reports 375 new infections

Indonesia reported 375 infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 deaths, taking the total to 616.

More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

Death toll in England 41% higher than early data suggested: ONS

The true extent of the death toll in England and Wales from Covid-19 up to April 10 was 41% higher than the daily figures from the government indicated, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community.

The Office for National Statistics said it recorded 13,121 deaths by April 10, compared with 9,288 in the government's daily toll for those who died in hospital.

France stops all flights outside Schengen zone