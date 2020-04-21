POLITICS
United Nations approves coronavirus resolution
The resolution requests Secretary-General Antonio Guterres work with the World Health Organization and recommend options to ensure timely and equitable access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future coronavirus vaccines for all in need.
In this file photo United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press briefing at United Nations Headquarters on February 4, 2020 in New York City. / AFP
April 21, 2020

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing and access to medicine, vaccines and medical equipment to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mexican-drafted resolution requests Secretary-General Antonio Guterres work with the World Health Organization and recommend options to ensure timely and equitable access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future coronavirus vaccines for all in need, especially in developing countries.

It reaffirms the fundamental role of the United Nations system in coordinating the global response to control and contain the spread of Covid-19 and in supporting the 193 UN member states, “and in this regard acknowledges the crucial leading role played by the World Health Organization.”

RECOMMENDED

General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande sent a letter to the 193 UN member states Monday night saying there were no objections to the resolution and it was therefore adopted.

It is the second resolution on Covid-19 approved by the world body. 

On April 2, the General Assembly approved a resolution recognizing “the unprecedented effects” of the pandemic and calling for “intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat” the virus.

SOURCE:AP
