The Lebanese parliament legalised cannabis farming for medicinal use on Tuesday, a potentially lucrative export for an economy in dire need of foreign currency as it grapples with a paralysing financial crisis.

Although growing the plant is illegal in Lebanon, cannabis has long been farmed openly in the fertile Bekaa Valley.

Parliament's decision was "really driven by economic motives, nothing else", said Alain Aoun, a senior MP in the Free Patriotic Movement founded by President Michel Aoun. "We have moral and social reservations but today there is the need to help the economy by any means," he said.