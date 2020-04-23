A new female-centric "Star Wars" television series is being developed for the Disney+ streaming platform, according to Hollywood trade reports Wednesday.

The show from Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix drama "Russian Doll," would be Disney's latest bid to expand the blockbuster sci-fi franchise on the small screen after the runaway success of "The Mandalorian."

Disney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Deadline Hollywood said the series would be a "female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual 'Star Wars' universe."

The Hollywood Reporter said the new show would be live-action.

Disney has prioritised television for "Star Wars" over the next few years.

"The Mandalorian," featuring the viral internet sensation Baby Yoda, was the flagship launch show for Disney's on-demand platform last year, proving a hit with critics and audiences.

A third season is already in development.