In pictures: Ramadan begins amid coronavirus lockdown
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Ramadan begins amid coronavirus lockdownShuttered mosques, partial curbs, and bans on mass prayers across the world have overshadowed Islam's holiest month, which begins on Friday.
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin Mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 23, 2020

Islam's holiest month begins on Friday, or Saturday in some countries, amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed and infected thousands and disrupted economic activities across the world.

Faithful Muslims fast during the day and then congregate for night prayers and share communal meals.

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the sightings of the crescent.

This year, fearing an explosion in virus cases, several Muslim countries have banned the annual exodus for Eid al Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, when millions travel to their hometowns and ancestral villages.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
