The Rolling Stones on Thursday released their first new original music since 2012, a single aptly named "Living in a Ghost Town."

Speaking to Apple Music moments later, frontman Mick Jagger said he and Keith Richards wrote the song over a year ago, but that it was uncannily fitting to current times.

"It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," he said.

"It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak... I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes."

Before releasing the moody song heavy on twang, Jagger tweaked some of the lyrics to fit the contemporary moment.

"Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark," Jagger said. "So I slightly rewrote it. I didn't have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It's very much how I originally did it."

The 76-year-old sings of chaos and destruction and the seemingly infinite loneliness of isolation.

"Life was so beautiful / Then we all got locked down," Jagger sings.

"Please let this be over / Stuck in a world without end."