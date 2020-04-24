No tickets were needed, nor were there queues to enter the cinema or buy popcorn. Before the film started, attendees danced to zumba, merengue and popular Colombian music on their balconies as police served as de facto ushers for the evening.

The would-be cinema-goers said it was a night to remember.

Cine Colombia, the largest cinema company in the South American country, is offering daily al fresco movie showings at dusk on a giant screen that Bogota residents can watch from their balconies or windows.

The films seek to break the monotony of a more than six-week quarantine ordered by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The initiative is part of a Cine Colombia program launched in 2017 to bring the movies to remote towns hit by violence and poverty across the country.

The project, known as Ruta 90, took cinema to more than 265 towns whose inhabitants had never been inside a movie theater and, in some cases, did not have electricity.

"Cine Colombia's Ruta 90 has been reinvented and is now showing cinema from the streets to the balconies o f Bogota to bring joy to Colombians via this giant screen," project manager Nicolas Suarez said.