The coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, a US official said on Thursday in a potential sign that the pandemic could become less contagious in summer months.

US government researchers have determined that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise, and especially when it is exposed to sunlight, said William Bryan, acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate.

"The virus dies quickest in the presence of direct sunlight," he told a White House news briefing.

The findings could bolster hopes that the coronavirus will mimic the behavior of other respiratory diseases like influenza, which typically are less contagious in warm weather.

But the coronavirus has also proven lethal in warm-weather places like Singapore, raising broader questions about the impact of environmental factors.

President Donald Trump said the findings should be interpreted cautiously, but also claimed vindication for previously suggesting that the coronavirus might recede in summer.

"I once mentioned that maybe it does go away with heat and light. And people didn't like that statement that much," he said at the briefing.

Sixteen US states are laying plans to restart their economies and ease regulations designed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Georgia and South Carolina are allowing some businesses to reopen this week, a move that health authorities say could lead to more deaths because they do not have enough tests to assess how many people are infected.

Trump's administration says states should wait until they have proof that infection rates have dropped steadily for two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence said states should allow hospitals and other medical facilities to resume elective surgeries, an important source of revenue that some governors have banned in order to keep hospitals clear for coronavirus patients.

Trump said Americans might need to maintain social distancing into early summer, even though some states were showing signs of progress.