Massive coronavirus-themed grass graffiti is unveiled in Swiss Alps
French artist Saype presents his latest Covid-19-themed artwork which covers 3,000 square metres in resort town of Leysin.
"Beyond crisis" shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
April 26, 2020

A French artist known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air presented his latest piece on Sunday in the Swiss Alps, a coronavirus-related picture of a girl looking towards the horizon.

The artist Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, has painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns from Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast to the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, often depicting children or a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.

"Beyond crisis", his new work on a clearing in the Swiss resort town of Leysin, shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.

"The fresco of more than 3,000 square metres evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity," Saype said in a statement.

