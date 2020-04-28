Formula One hopes to start its delayed 2020 season in Austria in July without spectators before ending in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas, chairman and CEO Chase Carey said on Monday.

The opening race at the Red Bull Ring, belonging to the Austrian energy drink company that owns two of the 10 teams on the starting grid, would be held as planned over the July 3-5 weekend.

The French Grand Prix at Le Castellet in June was earlier cancelled, becoming the 10th race in what was to have been a record 22-round season starting in March to be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer," said Carey in a statement. "We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and (the) beginning of September.

"September, October and November would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."

Carey said Formula One had been working closely with teams and promoters and a definitive calendar would be published as soon as possible.

Other races still hoping to be rescheduled are Vietnam, China, Azerbaijan, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada.

"We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule," said Carey.

"We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country."

The American, who represents US-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media, said health and safety would remain the top priority.

"We will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues," he said.