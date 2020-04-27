POLITICS
NBA sets guidelines and timeline for reopening facilities
The organisation is looking at opening facilities for training and treatment purposes in states where Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed, but will keep restrictions in place for practices, scrimmages and the use of non-team facilities.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2020 an NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store in New York City. The NBA informed clubs April 27, 2020 that it plans to allow individual workouts by players at team facilities no sooner than May 8 in areas where allowed by government regulations. / AFP
April 27, 2020

The National Basketball Association announced on Monday it is modifying guidance on player training, which could allow team facilities to open as early as May 8 in US states easing stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The opening of facilities would be the first step towards restarting the league, which has been shuttered since March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states," the NBA said in a statement.

The changes would allow teams to make facilities available to players for workouts or injury treatment on a voluntary basis.

For teams based in states or cities where government restrictions remain in place, the NBA will work with them to find alternative arrangement. As part of the guidelines no more than four players will be permitted at a facility at any one time and no coaches can participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players are also prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms. 

SOURCE:Reuters
