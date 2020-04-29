It will be easier to bring back community level sport such as Parkruns as the coronavirus lockdowns are eased than bigger events due to the risk of travel from larger gatherings, a member of a World Health Organization expert group said.

However, the lessons learned on marshalling and enforcing social distancing at such local races or a small-scale soccer match could help with the management of elite gatherings such as major marathons when they are possible, Brian McCloskey said.

"The bigger the competition the more complicated mitigating actions will have to be and therefore the less likely it is that they can be done safely," McCloskey, a member of the World Health Organization Novel Coronavirus-19 Mass Gatherings Expert Group, told the BBC.

"So an event that involves lots of travel across the country or between countries ... (it is) much more complicated to see how that happens. A local event, community football, running ... much easier to see how that happens."

McCloskey said community events, in which a limited number of people join in near their homes, could then provide professional contests with information to help organisers scale back up to events drawing athletes from all over the world.