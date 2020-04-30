Thursday, April 30

Turkey imposes 3-day curfew in 31 provinces

Turkey has imposed a three-day curfew in 31 provinces beginning Thursday midnight in an effort to stem spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 3,174 lives in the country.

The curfew is going to be effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

Although the country seems to have a tendency to declare curfew at the weekends, this period was extended to three days as May 1 is celebrated as an official holiday in the country.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and it was followed by another one in the past week.

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 26,771

A total of 26,771 people have died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, up by 674 in a 24-hour period, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The country has 171,253 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up by 6,032 since the previous day.

The death figures are as of 1600 GMT on April 29, while the data on confirmed cases are as of 9 am (0800 GMT) on April 30.

Global deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 230,615 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,247,648 and 1,004,483, respectively.

Russian PM has coronavirus as cases surge past 100,000

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country's number of confirmed cases surged past 100,000 after its largest daily increase.

In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he has to "observe self-isolation" to protect his colleagues, suggesting a temporary acting PM.

Putin swiftly signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as a temporary replacement.

A spike of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours brought Russia's total to 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths, according to the government's daily coronavirus update.

Germany's Merkel warns of new outbreak risk

Germany will reopen playgrounds, museums and churches from Monday to go with the small shops that reopened this week, and decide within days about schools and sports events as it eases its way out of lockdown.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel, buoyed by Germans' confidence in her leadership, warned that there was a risk of triggering a resurgence of the coronavirus if people dropped their guard and forgot about social distancing.

"We must work to make sure we bring the number of new infections down further," Merkel said.

"If the infection curve becomes steep again, we need to have a warning system to notice it early and be able to act."

Portugal relaxes lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up different sectors of the economy every 15 days, starting with small neighbourhood shops, hairdressers, car dealerships and bookshops.

Czechs to allow cultural and sports events

The Czech government will allow cultural and sport events with up to 100 people to go ahead from May 11 as part of a next phase of relaxing restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

This will include cinema screenings, theatres performances and religious services, and comes sooner than the government had originally planned after it said the spread of the virus was now contained.

Large events, however, like music festivals due this summer with thousands of people will not take place, Culture Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said.

Turkey's total virus recovery figure nears 49,000

The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus reached nearly 49,000 in Turkey whereas the death toll stands at 3,174 with 93 new additions in the past 24 hours.

According to a chart Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter, Turkey registered 2,615 new cases, bringing the tally to over 120,000.

On the bright side, a total o f 4,846 people fully recovered from the disease, and the total number of recoveries reached nearly 49,000 as of Thursday.

Aware of the importance of coronavirus testing, Turkish authorities continued to conduct more tests on a daily basis.

In the last 24 hours, over 42,000 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests in the country exceeded one million.

Italy reports largest drop in active cases

Italy on Thursday reported 285 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 27,967, with the largest daily drop in active cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The tally of active infections fell by 3,106, the biggest drop ever, and now stands at 101,551.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to climb, jumping to a record 75,945 as more patients left intensive care, easing pressure on Italy's struggling healthcare system.

Canada's curve is flat, worrying trends emerging - top medical officer

Canada's coronavirus curve is flat but some worrying trends are emerging, particularly outbreaks in vulnerable indigenous communities, the country's top medical officer said on Thursday.

The daily death toll in Canada has risen by 10 percent or more only once in the last 11 days. The total number of people killed by the coronavirus increased by 6 percent to 3,082 in a day, official data showed on Thursday.

"This week things have been a little flat - the Covid-19 curve is flat, that is ... we have to be very cautious going down the other side of the epidemic curve," chief public health officer Theresa Tam told a briefing.

France sees lowest weekday death toll rise

The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 289 or 1.2 percent to 24,376 on Thursday, the lowest increase on a weekday since end March, government data showed.

On Sunday, only 242 new deaths were reported, but on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to a catch-up during the week.

Health Ministry chief Jerome Salomon said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 4,019 from 4,207 on Wednesday, down for a 22nd consecutive day.

The number of people i n hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 26,283 from 26,834, also continuing an uninterrupted fall since more than two weeks.

New York governor says may need 'army' of 17,000 to trace contacts of patients

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he would need an "army" of between 6,400 and 17,000 people to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as part of a strategy to limit outbreaks.

Cuomo said that former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg would, in coordination with Johns Hopkins University, oversee the recruitment and training of these "contact tracers" and make the program available to governments worldwide.

South America's hot spot Brazil tops 80,000 virus cases

Coronavirus infections continue to surge in Latin America as its epicentre Brazil exceeded 80,000 confirmed cases on Thursday.

President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic has been under fire for some time as his administration is more interested in reopening the economy.

Comoros confirms first official case

Comoros on Thursday announced its first official coronavirus infection, making it the second-last African country to report the novel virus.

"On this day of April 30, 2020, the government declares the first case of Covid-19 on the Comoros," President Azali Assoumani said during an address to the nation.

Singapore reports 528 new cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-state's total cases to 16,169.

The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15.

Among the new cases, six are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 488 cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said.

Namibia re-opens businesses, borders to remain close

Namibia will start to ease nationwide restrictions on movement from next Tuesday, allowing economic activity under strict monitoring, President Hage Geingob said on Thursday

Namibia has so far seen 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with no deaths.

New coronavirus not man-made - US intelligence

The US intelligence community said on Thursday it had concluded that the novel coronavirus that has swept the globe originated in China but was not man-made or engineered.

"The entire Intelligence Community has been consistently providing critical support to US policymakers and those responding to the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement.

"The intelligence community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."

Cases, deaths rise in UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait

More coronavirus deaths and cases were reported in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Morocco, and Lebanon on Thursday.

In the UAE, 552 new Covid-19 cases pushed the overall count to 12,481, while the death toll rose by seven to 552.

A total of 2,429 patients in the country have recovered so far.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry confirmed 284 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 4,024.

Two more fatalities moved the death toll in the country to 26.

The number of cases in Bahrain passed 3,000 on Thursday.

A total of 116 new coronavirus cases pushed the overall count to 3,037, including eight deaths and 1,495 recoveries, the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

In Morocco, 38 more cases raised the total to 4,359, including 969 recoveries and 168 fatalities.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported four new cases, raising the total to 725, while the death toll remained at 24.