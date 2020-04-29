POLITICS
3 MIN READ
A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5M
Known as NWA 12691, it is thought to be the fifth largest piece of the moon ever found on Earth. There is just 650 kg of moon rock known to be on Earth.
A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5M
An undated picture shows a moon rock in an unknown location. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 29, 2020

One of the world's largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christie's on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds ($2.49 million).

The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an asteroid or comet and then showered down on the Sahara desert.

Known as NWA 12691, it is thought to be the fifth largest piece of the moon ever found on Earth. There is just 650 kg of moon rock known to be on Earth.

"The experience of holding a piece of another world in your hands is something you never forget," said James Hyslop, Christie's head of science and natural history.

"It is an actual piece of the moon. It is about the size of a football, a bit more oblong than that, larger than your head."

Like many meteorites that are discovered, it was found in the Sahara by an anonymous finder after travelling some 240,000 miles to Earth from the moon. It then changed hands and was carefully studied.

RECOMMENDED

Scientists can be certain of its origin after comparing it with rock samples brought back by the United States' Apollo space missions to the moon.

"In the 1960s and 1970s the Apollo programme brought back about 400 kilograms of moon rock with them and scientists have been able to analyse the chemical and isotopic compositions of those rocks and they have determined that they match certain meteorites," said Hyslop.

Meteorites are incredibly rare and only about one in a thousand comes from the moon, making this a very special object, he added. 

"We are expecting huge international interest in it from natural history museums ... it is a wonderful trophy for anyone who is interested in space history or lunar exploration."

The moon has fascinated man since the dawn of human history as a symbol of power, love, time and prosperity, and is the Earth's only natural satellite. It is thought to have been formed 4.5 billion years ago when a Mars-sized body collided with Earth.

Christie's will also offer for private sale a group of 13 aesthetic iron meteorites. That collection is estimated to be worth 1.4 million pounds ($1.74 million).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation