This week, Turkey sent half a million surgical masks, 4,000 gowns and 2,000 litres of disinfectant for healthcare workers in the US, struggling to contain the world’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The donation from Turkey will save lives, but there is nothing any other country can do to help the US contain the explosive combination of the longrunning public health crisis, of gun violence and deep social divisions with the very new public health crisis of coronavirus.

The US has a number of pre-existing conditions that make it difficult to insure it against total collapse under the strain of Covid-19. As I write this, the disease has killed at least 60,000 Americans and infected at least a million more. The global toll is 217,000 known deaths with at least 3.1 million recorded infections.

Today, there are between 300 million and 400 million firearms in the US, in the hands of around 50 million Americans, including a few million who own dozens or even hundreds of them. All the same, that means there is one deadly weapon each for all of the 328 million American citizens. And guns already kill around 40,000 Americans a year. Under the pressures of pandemic and poverty, that number could rise, spurring a pandemic of violence on top of the health crisis. The rate of gun ownership is second only to Yemen.

The period of instability

US President Donald Trump has been frustrated by state-level lockdown orders that have turned a humming economy into a constellation of ghost towns. The jobless rate, set to hit 30 percent within months, is an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, if elections go forward in November. It also might be an existential threat to the US as it occupies the borders it has now. Trump has declared his authority is ‘’total’’ to lift lockdowns in states, a claim that reeked of ignorance and panic. But ignorance and panic can be contagious.

“He’s encouraging his followers to break state laws, and targeting Democratic governors and other politicians,’’ said Oregon-based journalist Jason Wilson, who has been covering the shape of radical right-wing movements in the United States. He’s referring to armed groups of Americans gathering at statehouses to protest stay-at-home orders.

“It certainly raises the prospect of civil disorder. I would say that the country is entering its greatest period of instability and civil strife since at least the 1960s; more realistically, since the Depression and World World II. The conflict between states and the federal government raises the possibility of constitutional crisis. It’s a dark and uncertain time in this country.”

It is easy to dismiss the lockdown protestors as clownish villains, willfully spreading the virus to each other and countless others. But the virus makes villains of us all, and a few of us are inclined to react to social distancing measures by panicking or retreating to vile racist, conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus. Even as they deny the humanity of others, saying that they themselves or strangers are worth sacrificing to the virus, they are expressing their own humanity, in particular the fragility of human reasoning skills in a crisis. Every deadly stampede starts with its first fearful footfall.

Although they do not represent a majority of Americans, armed protestors are more convincing than unarmed protestors. In Michigan on Thursday, armed citizens rallied inside the capitol building in Lansing. That same night, the legislature voted not to renew the governor's state-of-emergency order. The state's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who imposed one of the most comprehensive social distancing schemes, had been a target of Trump's rage online and in coronavirus briefings, where he called her that "woman from Michigan." Trump has endorsed the protests there, thinking ending lockdowns will revive the economy. The billionaire family of Trump's education secretary, Betsy Devos, sister to infamous Blackwater mercenary Erik Prince, bankrolled the lobbying group encouraging the demonstrations.

Trump will need Michiganders' votes in November, and finding a foil for his supporters to hate is one thing the president still knows how to do. When those citizens combine their free speech rights with their right to carry a gun in public, as they have under Michigan law, it creates a situation that is inherently dangerous in an already deeply divided, and now increasingly impoverished, country. Even lifting lockdown orders cannot undo that, even in rural areas with few cases, coronavirus finds a way to spread and kill.

Rural-urban divide

Before the coronavirus struck, there were extreme rifts between Americans in rural and urban areas, between rich and poor, between immigrants and the native-born. Add to that vast income inequality, a lack of a strong social safety net, a paranoid relationship between citizen and state and a president prone to cruelty for cruelty’s sake, and you have a list of pre-existing conditions that would make the US uninsurable, if there was a form of insurance for whole countries. More than that, the collapse of the US would not just be a danger to Americans, but to the entire world as well.

There are five key factors that make social decay more likely in the United States than in other post-industrial economies in the G-7. The most obvious one is the sheer number of firearms in the country, around 400 million. Firearms retailers are still open, and saw a surge of purchases before lockdown orders came.

The second is the potential for Covid-19 to aggravate and intensify racial resentments. The virus is hitting a deeply segregated society, one only a few decades away from the end of police-enforced apartheid. And it is hitting black communities in urban areas the hardest. To white residents of rural areas, the virus doesn’t seem as real, even though there has been at least one case in nearly every US county.

The gap in perceptions of coronavirus between Detroit, Michigan, which is 77 percent black, and Traverse City, Michigan, 91 percent white, is significant. Traverse City, in the extreme north of the mitten-shaped state, has 19 recorded coronavirus cases, with five deaths. The Detroit metropolitan area, the birthplace of Motown music, has at least 28,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths. These aren’t just different parts of a single state. They are different planets.

The third factor is economic inequality, set to skyrocket in the wake of coronavirus. Already, household income inequality has been on the rise for 30 years, as the richest Americans become richer and wages for millions remain stagnant. With an unprecedented 30 million Americans suddenly out of a job, it is not clear if some of these jobs will come back. Most Americans, around 70 percent, support the stay-at-home orders until the virus passes, but that still leaves millions who do not. Some of them have been able to amplify their voices by carrying semi-automatic rifles in public, as is their right in certain states. Michigan is a prime example.

No modern economy has ever had to manage the psychological impact of a deadly virus hunting consumers as they shop. States can lift their lockdown orders, but neither Trump nor businesses nor state governors can force people to fill seats at movie theatres. If they are uninsured, as 40 million Americans are, just participating in economic life could leave them dead or bankrupt. Beyond mass testing for coronavirus, the American economy cannot restart without the public provision of healthcare for consumers.

Along with inequality comes a brewing labour crisis, with the coronavirus affecting vulnerable immigrant groups. In Minneapolis, Amazon workers walked off the job in protest of cuts to sick leave and a lack of social-distancing measures. Many of the workers are Somali-Americans. Although Amazon workers lack a union, the Minneapolis centre’s workers have agitated for better conditions before, and won. Agitation by labour for better conditions is likely to continue, and confound economic assumptions that applied to a pre-coronavirus world, but no longer.