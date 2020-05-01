POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Portuguese league could resume on May 30
Portugal may be one of the first major European leagues to resume action amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with France and the Netherlands having already cancelled their seasons.
Portuguese league could resume on May 30
General view inside the stadium before the Primeira Liga - Benfica v SC Braga match at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, February 15, 2020 / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
May 1, 2020

The final 10 rounds of Portugal’s top-flight Primeira Liga soccer season could be played from May 30, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday as the country begins to ease its Covid-19 lockdown to kick-start an ailing economy.

Costa said the league will need permission from the health ministry to get back underway, and that matches would be played behind closed doors, as he declared that individual sports such as golf and tennis could resume from Monday.

The league was suspended on March 12 with FC Porto leading defending champions Benfica by a point after 24 rounds in an exciting two-horse race for the title.

Porto, runners-up last season, have 60 points, one more than their Lisbon-based rivals, with Sporting Braga a distant third on 46.

RECOMMENDED

Portugal would be one of the first major European leagues to resume action amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with France and the Netherlands having already cancelled their seasons.

Belgium initially announced they would do likewise, though that decision still needs to be ratified by the clubs and a final vote will be taken on Monday as they await more clarity on a possible easing of lockdown rules.

Portugal has reported 25,045 cases of the coronavirus and 989 deaths, a comparatively low toll backed up by one of the highest testing rates worldwide at 37,000 per million people.

The country’s health system has remained below 65 percent of hospital bed capacity throughout the pandemic, with nine out of 10 cases treated at home and just 1 percent needing intensive care.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation